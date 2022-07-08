When you’re not watching TV, it becomes a boring black rectangle in your living room. A screensaver can make it more interesting. Roku devices have some great screensaver options to choose from. We’ll show you how to change it.

Roku devices come with a few screensavers pre-installed—including the 3D aquarium seen above—but there are also some you can install yourself. If you want to see the screensaver all the time, you can choose to have the TV never turn off. We’ll cover that too.

First, navigate to “Settings” in the left sidebar on the Roku home screen.

Next, go down to “Theme.”

Select “Screensavers” from the Theme menu.

Select the screensaver you’d like to use.

If you don’t already have the screensaver installed, you’ll first need to select “Get Screensaver.”

After it installs—or if it was already installed—you can select “Set as Screensaver.”

The screensaver will now be applied. By default, the Roku will turn off the screen after 20 minutes of inactivity. If you would like to always see the screensaver and turn the TV off manually, we can disable that setting.

First, go to “Settings” in the left sidebar on the home screen.

Select “Power.”

Select “Auto Power Savings” and uncheck the box for “After 20 minutes of no interaction.”

The Roku will now stay on indefinitely until you manually turn it off. Keep in mind that this will use more energy.

That’s all there is to changing up the screensaver on your Roku! It’s a nice way to add a little personality to your TV when it’s not being used. If you have some non-Roku devices in your home, you can also change the screensaver on platforms like GOogle TV.

