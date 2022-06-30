There’s a lot to cover in this week’s GFN Thursday, so listen up. We’ve got details on new games coming to the service today, a full roster of titles that will be joining NVIDIA GeForce NOW next month, a great sale on SteelSeries controllers, and more. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Games Coming to GeForce NOW Today

First up, there’s a new batch of games. These are the titles coming to GeForce NOW later today, two of which are completely new to Steam and the Epic Games Store. Out of the bunch, Hotline Miami is a particularly interesting addition, given its fast pace, brutal gunplay, and retro-style graphics that have captivated players for more than a decade.

Games Coming to GeForce NOW in July 2022

Now that we’re at the end of June, NVIDIA’s already looking forward to what’s coming next month. These are just some of the titles you can expect to play on GeForce NOW in July.

Matchpoint-Tennis Championships (New on Steam, July 7)

Sword and Fairy Inn 2 (New on Steam, July 8)

Loopmancer (New on Steam, July 13)

Stones Keeper: King Aurelius (New on Steam, July 14)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (New on Steam and Epic Games Store, July 19)

Grimstar: Welcome to the Savage Planet (New on Steam, July 19)

Sweet Transit (New on Steam, July 28)

Panzer Arena: Prologue (New on Steam, July 20)

Hell Pie (New on Steam, July 21)

Turbo Sloths (New on Steam, July 27)

Arma Reforger (Steam)

Dungeon Defenders: Going Rogue (Steam)

rFactor 2 (Steam)

Last Chance to Lock ‘God of War’ Into Your GeForce NOW Library

As was revealed in June, God of War is being pulled from GeForce NOW on July 1st. The good news is you can lock the game into your GFN library indefinitely by buying it, launching it on GeForce NOW, and navigating to the start menu. If you don’t currently own God of War, it’s also on sale until July 7th for $39.99 ($10 off) on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

More Big GeForce NOW Announcements

Aside from games, NVIDIA made several other important announcements today. GeForce NOW will be discoverable in Samsung’s new Gaming Hub, available exclusively on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs. An official GFN app will be coming to older Samsung TVs, as well. You can read more about what this means for Samsung Smart TV owners in our complete story.

GFN subscribers can save 20% on all SteelSeries gaming controllers at SteelSeries.com, including the Nimbus +, Stratus Duo, and Stratus+. This offer is only valid in North American and European regions through August 31st.

Finally, GeForce NOW is being updated to version 2.0.42, bringing along with it streaming performance improvements with the ability to adjust streaming resolutions based on your network conditions. This should theoretically enable smoother performance for players with lackluster Wi-Fi.

