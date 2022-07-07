Can your iPhone 13 take a splash in the water without any damage? The answer depends on several factors, which apply to the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as well. We’ll get to the bottom of this deep blue mystery.

The iPhone 13 Is Water Resistant

According to Apple, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are “splash, water, and dust resistant.” To precisely define the level of water resistance, Apple uses the industry-standard “Ingress Protection” (IP) rating system defined by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in its IEC 60529 standard.

Under the IEC standard, the iPhone 13 series carries an IP68 rating, which means an iPhone 13 can be immersed in up to 6 meters (about 19.6 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes without damage.

So if you drop your iPhone 13 in a swimming pool that is less than 20 feet deep and retrieve it within 30 minutes, the iPhone should not receive any water damage under ideal conditions. However, if your iPhone 13 was already physically damaged before it fell in the water—say, with some cracks or dents in the screen or case—that might compromise the water resistance and let water into the iPhone.

What Should I Do if My iPhone 13 Gets Wet?

If you dropped your iPhone 13 in water, take the following steps, which we have adapted from advice given by Apple regarding its water-resistant phones.

Remove it from the water as quickly as possible.

Unplug all accessories.

Remove the iPhone from any case that might be on the device.

Shut down the iPhone.

If a liquid other than water got on the iPhone, rinse the phone gently in clean water.

Dry the exterior of the iPhone gently with a soft cloth.

Gently tap out any water in the Lightning port with the palm of your hand.

Let the iPhone dry for at least 5 hours before charging the device or turning it back on.

For Extra Protection, Get a Water Resistant Case

Even though the iPhone 13 has a certain level of water resistance, you can increase the odds of protecting your iPhone from water damage by placing it in a water-resistant case or dry bag before going anywhere near the water.

JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Inexpensive insurance against water exposure for a smartphone.

We’ve found that this JOTO Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch is inexpensive insurance against accidental water exposure for your smartphone. If you add a floating strap, your iPhone won’t even sink to the bottom of the water, and you can retrieve it more easily. Stay safe out there!