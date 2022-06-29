There’s a lot for gamers to love in this edition of How-To Geek deals. To finish out the month of June, we’re sharing big discounts on RTX 3080 GPUs, Xbox Series X|S controllers, game streamer webcams, and more. Jump down for all the details.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GPU For $769.99 ($230 Off)

It’s no longer impossible to get your hands on a powerful GPU, as long a you know where to look. For a limited time, you can pick up this GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 for $769.99 ($230 off). This graphics card features three fans for optimal cooling, 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory for fast performance, and video output that supports both DisplayPort and HDMI. Go get it while you still can!

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GPU This GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GPU features three fans, 10GB GDDR6X 320-bit memory, and multiple video outputs.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller For $49 ($10.99 Off)

Whether you like to play games on an Xbox, gaming PC, or even via cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, an Xbox Core Wireless Controller for $49 ($10.99 off) makes for a worthy playtime companion. Each Bluetooth controller features 40-hour battery life and a USB-C port for direct plug-and-play with your device. While you can get the Xbox Core Wireless Controller in a variety of colors, you’ll find the steepest discounts on the Carbon Black and Robot White variants.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller The Xbox Core Wireless Controller features 40-hour battery life, a USB-C port, and it's compatible with consoles, PCs, and cloud gaming platforms.

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam For $69.90 ($30.09 Off)

While you’re putting your new RTX 3080 GPU or Xbox controller to use, you can record yourself enthralled in the action with the Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam, now down to $69.90 ($30.09 off). Optimized for video game streamers and social entertainers, this top webcam of 2022 captures footage at 1080 P/30 FPS or 720 P/60 FPS, depending on your preferences. Automatic light correction keeps your video looking bright, even in dimly lit spaces, while two built-in mics ensure audio is clear for your viewers. This webcam is compatible with Windows, macOS, Xbox, Chrome OS, and Android.

Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam The Logitech C922x Pro Stream Webcam features automatic light correction, 2 mics for clear audio, and it capture footage at up to 1080 p.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger For $52.69 ($13.29 Off)

Today’s phones, smartwatches, and other gadgets do a decent job at lasting for a full day on a single charge, but for those moments when there’s just not enough juice in the tank, the Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger for $52.69 ($13.29 off) can help. As the name suggests, this power bank features a gargantuan 26,800 mAh power cell capable of charging one phone a total of six times, one tablet two times, or a combination of USB-equipped items multiple times. It features three USB output ports, each powered by Anker’s PowerIQ and Voltage Boost high-speed charging technology. Note, however, that this power bank does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger The Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger features a massive 26,800 mAh battery capable of charging USB-equipped devices multiple times.

VCZHS Tech USB Extension Cable For $11.89 ($2.10 Off)

If you’ve ever wished your USB cables were just a bit longer, you need this USB extension cable from VCZHS Tech, now down to $11.89 ($2.10 off) at Amazon. This Amazon’s Choice item is a 20-foot-long USB 3 cable with a male end on one side and a female end on the other. It can transfer up to 5 gigabits of data per second, making it great for working with large files or meeting low latency demands. It’s also designed to last with corrosion-resistant tin-plated bare copper conductors, gold plated connectors, and foil & braid shielding.

VCZHS Tech USB Extension Cable The VCZHS Tech USB Extension Cable is a 20-foot-long USB 3 cord with 5 Gbps transfer speeds.

ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger For $25.49 ($4.50 Off)

Go hands-free with your phone while driving and give it a charge with the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger, now down to $25.49 ($4.50 off). This auto-clamping car mount will hold your phone at a comfortable viewing angle, making it great for (responsibly) glancing at map directions or summoning your favorite digital assistant from the road. At the same time, it will top off your phone via 10W Qi wireless fast charging so that your handset is always powered up and ready to go. Finally, the ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger works with a variety of devices — both with and without a case — from OEMs like Apple, Samsung, and more.