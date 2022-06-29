Rufus is a popular USB formatting utility that can also be used to create installation media for Windows, Linux distributions, and other operating systems. Now it can help you install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs.

Rufus 3.19 Beta was released last week, which adds a few new options when creating a bootable Windows 11 USB install drive. It can modify the installer to skip all collection questions by auto-selecting ‘Don’t allow’ or ‘Refuse,’ and removes the requirement for a Microsoft account in Windows 11 22H2 (if you also disconnect all network devices during installation). Finally, Rufus can turn off the Secure Boot and TPM checks, allowing Windows 11 to be installed on most 64-bit PCs.

Setting up a Windows 11 install drive for a PC that doesn’t meet Microsoft’s official requirements usually involves modifying registry values, so Rufus is now an easier way of doing that. Without modifications, Windows 11 can only be installed on computers with at least 8th-generation Intel processors or second-generation AMD Ryzen processors, paired with a functioning TPM security module and Secure Boot enabled. Many PCs don’t have a new enough processor or TPM support, especially computers released before 2018.

Rufus 3.19 is still a beta release, so it might have bugs or other unexpected issues. There should be a stable version available soon with the new Windows 11 functionality, though.