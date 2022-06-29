YouTube Premium is a premium subscription for YouTube that removes advertisements and grants access to more YouTube Music features. Premium subscribers can now get up to 12 months for free, if they recruit others to sign up.

YouTube Premium now has a referral program, as reported by 9to5Google, which generates a referral link you can send to others. If someone else signs up for three months of YouTube Premium with your link, they can get the first three months for $0.99, then the standard pricing of $11.99 per month kicks in. At the same time, you get one free month of Premium for each referral.

YouTube often gives away three free months of Premium as a promotional offer, so this isn’t the best deal in the world for new subscribers. The discounted price also won’t be available for someone who has signed up for YouTube Premium before and then cancelled it later, so you can’t use someone else’s referral link to perpetually get three months for free. Finally, a referral link can only give the link’s creator a maximum of 12 free months.

You also can’t create a referral link from the website or iPhone/iPad app for now. It’s rolling out now in the YouTube app for Android, accessible by tapping your profile picture in the top-right corner, then selecting ‘Your Premium benefits.’ Some people with the Android app don’t even have it yet, so if you don’t see it, try again in a week or two.

The new referral program could be a terrific way to score free months of Premium for you and a friend, once it’s fully rolled out. YouTube TV launched a similar program earlier this year.