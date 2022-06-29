Google released an official ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone and iPad earlier this year, making it easier to move all your stuff to a new Android phone. Starting today, the app works with even more Android phones.

Switch to Android arrived earlier this year, and walks you through copying contacts, calendars, photos, videos, and other data from an iPhone to a new Android device. The app also reminds you to turn off iMessage, so text messages don’t get sent to your old Apple devices after the process is over.

Google revealed today that Switch to Android can now migrate data to any phone running Android 12 or newer. Before now, it was only compatible with Google Pixel phones, which significantly limited its usefulness — Google doesn’t sell nearly as many phones as Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, and other companies. Even though Google Pixel devices are gaining ground in North America, you’re far more likely to buy a Samsung Galaxy device in most of the world to replace an iPhone.

Switch to Android is available on the Apple App Store. Google didn’t say when the update that adds compatibility with more phones will be fully rolled out, but it will likely happen within the next few weeks. At least buying one of the best Android phones will be a bit easier for iPhone owners moving forward.