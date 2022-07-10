Do you want to add your company logo to your business signature or a picture of your motto to your personal signature? You can add an image to your Gmail signature for all outgoing emails or only the current one.

Whether you set up a specific signature for all emails or simply want to add an image to the email you’re composing, you can insert an image from a URL, Google Drive, or your computer.

Add an Image and Save the Signature

You can set up multiple signatures in Gmail. This lets you use a default signature or a different one for a certain email. You can add an image to these saved emails so that it’s included each time you use one.

Visit the Gmail website and sign in. Select the gear icon on the top right and pick “See All Settings” in the sidebar. Then, head to the General tab.

Scroll toward the bottom until you see the Signature section. If you already have a signature that you want to add the image to, select it to display it in the text editor to the right. Otherwise, choose “Create New” to set up a new signature.

For a new signature, enter the text you want to use for the signature, format it with the text editor tools, and place your cursor where you want the image. For an existing signature, just select the spot where you want the image. Click the Insert Image icon in the text editor.

When you see the pop-up window, use the Web Address, My Drive, or Upload tab at the top to locate the image. Click “Select.”

The image then appears in the text editor for your signature at its original size. Select the image in the signature to pick a different size like Small, Medium, or Large.

Make any other adjustments to the signature needed and optionally choose the Signature Defaults for new messages and replies and forwards. Click “Save Changes” at the bottom of the page when you finish.

You can view your signature by composing a new message. If you selected a default, you should see your signature with the image at the bottom of the email. Otherwise, click the Insert Signature button and select the one you want to use.

Add an Image to the Current Email Signature

Maybe you don’t want an image in a saved signature. You can insert a photo in the signature of your current email. This is just like adding an image to the email body except you put it at the end and resize it.

Once you compose your email and add your closing, or signature, place your cursor after it where you want the image. Select the Insert Photo button at the bottom of the message.

Here, you have slightly different options for locating a photo. Choose the Photos, Albums, Upload, or Web Address tab. Locate the image and select “Inline” on the bottom right. Then, pick “Insert” on the left.

When the image appears in the message window, it displays at its original size. Select it and pick “Small.”

You can also make the image smaller or larger by dragging a corner or edge.

When you’re ready, send the email on its way.

If you want to add an image to your signature in Gmail, it’s a quick and easy process. For more, take a look at how to link to Facebook from your Gmail signature.