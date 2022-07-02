Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier face off for the middleweight championship at UFC 276, broadcast from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on July 2, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 276 Live in the United States

The main card for UFC 276 streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. If you subscribe to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month), you can order UFC 276 for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get both UFC 276 and a year of ESPN+ for $99.98.

In addition to defending middleweight champion Adesanya taking on challenger Cannonier, the UFC 276 main card includes a featherweight title bout between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Max Holloway, facing each other for the third time. The main card is rounded out by a middleweight bout between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira and a bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley.

The preliminary bouts will stream for all subscribers on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 276, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 276 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 276 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching the UFC 276 broadcast.