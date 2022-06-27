Microsoft is preparing to release a ’22H2′ update for Windows 11, the first major update since Windows 11 arrived last year. People still using Windows 10 might get their own 22H2 update, too.

WindowsLatest reports that the latest cumulative update for Windows Insiders on Windows 10, with build number KB5014666, includes a package that can “turn on” Windows 22H2. This appears to confirm a 22H2 update for Windows 10, mirroring the Windows 11 update with the same name that Microsoft has been testing for a while.

The current package only sets the release version to 22H2 and updates the build number to 19045 — there aren’t any other features or changes. The package could have been an accidental rollout, like how Microsoft accidentally pushed Windows 11 to some unsupported PCs earlier this month, so don’t get your hopes up just yet.

It’s not clear yet what improvements Microsoft could bring to Windows 10 with the 22H2 update, which should arrive sometime in the second half of 2022 (hence the ‘H2’). Microsoft ended most feature development on Windows 10 after Windows 11 was released, and even some functionality that was planned for Windows 10 (like the Windows Subsystem for Android) was pushed to Windows 11.

The most recent significant update for Windows 10 was the November 2021 Update, also known as 21H2. It added GPU support for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WLS), H2E for connecting to WPA3 Wi-Fi networks, and a handful of minor tweaks. Windows 10 will remain supported until October 2025 at the earliest.