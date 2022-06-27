Apple revealed a new 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, powered by the company’s new M2 chipset. Now that the laptop is starting to arrive on buyers’ doorsteps, at least one problem has become apparent.

Max Tech, Created Tech, and other creators and sources have pointed out in videos that the base $1,299 version of the new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro has much slower SSD storage than the M1-powered model it replaced. Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, a popular disk benchmark for Mac, reports around 50% slower read speeds and roughly 30% slower write speeds compared to the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Play Video

Play Video

So, why is the new MacBook Pro slower than the previous model? Well, the older M1 model used two NAND flash storage chips (128 GB each), while the new model has a single flash storage chip for all 256 GB. The difference in speed could come from the older model using both chips in parallel to achieve faster speeds, like a RAID 0 array, which isn’t possible with a single flash storage chip.

The only good news here is that the speed difference only affects the cheapest MacBook Pro with 256 GB storage. Aaron Zollo on YouTube ran the same benchmark on the more expensive 512 GB model, which costs $1,499, and performance was more like the M1 MacBook Pro.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the exact reason for the speed difference, or why the new MacBook Pro has a different storage setup than the older model. We also don’t know yet if the upcoming M2 MacBook Air will have the same problem, which is looking like one of the best MacBooks in years.

Source: MacRumors