Apple usually offers bundle deals on some of its products each summer for students and teachers, and right on schedule, this year’s promotion is now live. However, it’s not all good news for students.

Apple has officially kicked off its ‘Back to School’ promotion in the United States and Canada, which is available for “current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.”

Discounts are live for the M1 MacBook Air ($899), all MacBook Pro models (starting at $1,199), M1 iMac (starting at $1,249), iPad Air (from $549), and M1 iPad Pro (from $749). That’s $100 off the normal retail prices for the Mac computers, and $50 off for the iPads. Apple is also offering AppleCare+ protection for 20% off. Finally, the company will throw in a $150 Apple gift card with a discounted Mac, or a $100 gift card for a discounted iPad Pro or Air.

The price cuts are similar (if not identical) to the student discounts available year-round, so the cheaper AppleCare+ and gift cards are the key factors here. The gift cards can come in handy for iCloud storage, buying other devices and accessories, or just renting a movie every now and then when you need a break from those research papers.

It’s not all good news for students, though. 9to5Mac reports that the Apple Music Student Plan just went up in price in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The monthly cost went from $4.99 to $5.99/mo in the US and Canada, and from £4.99 to £5.99/mo in the UK. The Student Plan is a normal Apple Music subscription, but sold at a reduced price for enrolled students — regular price is $9.99/mo in the US.