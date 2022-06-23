Steam is the most popular store for PC games, and it usually holds a major sale event each summer. Right on schedule, this year’s Steam Summer Sale has kicked off.

The ‘Steam 3000 Summer Sale’ is now live from now until July 7 at 10 AM Pacific Time. As usual with Steam’s major sales, nearly every game in the store has some significant discount, from first-person shooters to simulation games to interactive novels. Purchasing games also unlocks badges and other items you can use on your Steam profile and chats.

It's that time of year again: welcome to the Steam ☀ Summer Sale ☀! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from… someone named Clorthax?https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/lmkDZfDqnL — Steam (@Steam) June 23, 2022

There are a few new all-time low prices this time around, such as The Sims 4 for $4.99 — according to SteamDB, that game has dropped to $9.99 many times, but never lower. However, many other games are at their usual sale event prices, like Fallout: New Vegas for $2.99 (the same price it has been during every sale for the past few years).

Still, if you have a bunch of games in your wishlist, now is as good of a time as any to add them to your collection. Steam sales are also a wonderful opportunity to purchase games that were too buggy at launch for most people. Cyberpunk 2077, the futuristic open-world game that was notoriously broken when it was released in December 2020, has received plenty of bug fixes and is now just $29.99 (50% off).

Be sure to check out our guide for getting the best deals during Steam Sales, and you can check out everything on sale with link below.