It’s that Steam Summer Sale time of year again and there are piles and piles of games on sale. From fun storylines to high replayability, here are some great titles to scoop up at a discount. The sale runs from June 23 to July 7, 2022.

Some Steam Sale Tips

While we’ve done the legwork for you here to pick out some great games at great prices, before we dig in, let us share some tips on scoring good Steam deals.

First, we can’t say enough good things about installing the Playnite game manager to help see your game collection across stores and platforms. What does that have to do with saving on Steam purchases? It stops you from purchasing a game on Steam you already got through an Epic Store giveaway or somewhere else.

Second, do check out our roundup of Steam deal-hunting tips to ensure you’re getting the best possible deals on the games that catch your eye.

Our Favorite Deals From the Steam SUmer Sale 2022

That said, we’ve grabbed some games from the vast pile ‘o deals out there during the Steam Summer Sale 2022 that we can personally vouch for and think you’ll enjoy.

These games are both overwhelmingly popular among the staff here as well as among the general Steam player base and game critics too. So if you’re looking at the hundreds of discounted games and unsure which one to snatch up, we’re sure at least one of these picks will give you something to kill some hours with.

Hades — $ 24.99 $14.99 (40% Off) — Rogue-like games aren’t for everybody, but if the sometimes punishing gameplay of the rogue-like genre is right up your alley it’s worth checking out the wildly popular Hades. The award-winning game is a dungeon-crawler from the creators of equally fantastic games Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre—and you can pick up all three of those at a steep discount during this sale too.

It Takes Two — $ 39.99 $15.99 (60% Off) — This two-player cooperative game has been a hit since it was released. Critics have called it the best co-op game since Portal 2. The whimsical puzzle game sends the players on a genre-blending puzzle adventure where each level has new challenges and new skills and powers.

Portal 2 — $ 9.99 $1.99 (80% Off) — Speaking of Portal 2, this classic puzzle co-op is only two bucks right now. If you haven’t played it, snag it (and the original Portal too!) at a discount. They’re both older titles at this point, but still must-play games if you haven’t already enjoyed them.

The Outer Worlds — $ 59.99 $17.99 (70% Off) — The glowing reviews from both critics and players alike are well deserved for this deep-space RPG. It’s not uncommon to find reviews and forum comments where players say The Outer Worlds has been their favorite gaming experience in years.

No Man’s Sky — $ 59.99 $29.99 (50% Off) — Want more space games? You can pick up No Man’s Sky for half off. Years ago the game got some pretty bad press at release, but it’s more than redeemed itself. The game is constantly getting substantial updates and features and more than a few of us have hundreds of hours, and then some, sunk into exploring the procedurally generates galaxies.

Psychonauts 2 — $ 59.99 $29.99 (50% Off) — The much-awaited sequel to smash hit atmospheric and odd Psychonauts is on sale for half off. Grab the newest release and while you’re at it pick up the original for only $2.49 to see where it all began.

Dorfromantik — $ 13.99 $11.19 (20% Off) — Dorfromantik is an adorable and relaxing little tile-laying game where you build a pastoral village and countryside hexagon by hexagon. It’s an unbelievably chill game to play at the end of a stressful day. Need more of that after-work chill time? Buy the “Serene City-Builder Bundle” and get other equally chill titles like Islanders, Townscaper, and Cloud Gardens.

Cities: Skylines — $ 29.99 $7.49 (75% Off) — Want city building with a bit more depth? If Sim City used to be your jam and you’ve always wanted something like it to dig into, Cities: Skylines is Sim City‘s spiritual successor in both game style and fan adoration.

Civilization VI — $ 59.99 $8.99 (85% Off) — Speaking of old classics, if you loved Civilization back in the day the franchise is bigger and better than ever. You can score Civilization VI for nine bucks during this Steam sale. If you’re like the average Civ player, that means hundreds of hours of compelling gameplay for around the price of a fast-food meal.

Titanfall 2 — $ 29.99 $4.79 (84% Off) — Titanfall 2 includes a robust single-player campaign and a multiplayer option if you’re looking for a shoot-it-out-with-friends experience. The single-player campaign is highly regarded and for five bucks it’s a steal just to play that alone.

From city-builders to dungeon-crawlers, there are all sorts of goodies in this season’s Steam sale worth checking out.