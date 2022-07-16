Want to stop your iPhone’s flash from blinking when you receive a notification on your phone? If so, you can toggle off the flash notifications feature and the LED flash won’t blink anymore. Here’s how.

Turn Off iPhone’s LED Flash Alerts

To begin the flash alert deactivation process, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

In Settings, choose General > Accessibility > LED Flash for Alerts.

On the “LED Flash for Alerts” page, toggle off the “LED Flash for Alerts” option.

Tip: To manage the flash alerts for when your iPhone is on silent mode, use the “Flash on Silent” option.

And you’re all set.

From now on, your iPhone’s flash won’t blink when you receive a new notification. Your regular notifications and their alerts will continue to arrive, though.

