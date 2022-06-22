Amazon Prime Day is coming up, and if you’re planning on buying anything, the $10 store credit that Amazon is offering to customers might come in handy. Here’s how to get it.

Amazon has launched a Prime Day Stampcard, which gives you $10 in store credit if you complete four tasks. You have to make a Prime-eligible purchase of at least $5, watch something on Prime Video (it can be anything), listen to any song with Prime Music, and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Once you complete all four tasks, you’ll get $10 in Amazon credit within 24 hours.

There aren’t any significant catches here, except that you have to click the ‘Activate your Stampcard’ button before completing the tasks. The promotion is also only available to Amazon Prime subscribers, so if you just have a regular free Amazon account, you’ll have to sit this one out (or sign up). The Stampcard goes away after 23:59 ET on July 13, 2022, so you have until then to complete all the tasks. You also don’t need to spend the money during Prime Day — Amazon says the credit expires a full year after you get it.

The requirement to order something is the only one that costs anything, but if you already have a Prime subscription, you’re probably going to order something between now and July 13 anyway. Maybe you’ve been meaning to get a simple flash drive, or your pet could use a new squeaky toy. The only requirement is that the items are Prime-eligible, meaning the Prime logo with a checkmark is visible under the item price.