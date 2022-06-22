How-To Geek Deals featuring Amazon, Sony, Razer, Anker, Govee
Summer is officially here, and that means it’s time for some summer savings on the gadgets you know and love. This week, Amazon’s getting a jumpstart on its own Prime Day deals, plus you’ll find huge discounts on Razer peripherals and accessories, Sony wireless earbuds, and more. Let’s get to it!

Save Up to 55% On Select Amazon Devices

Prime Day’s still several weeks away, but that isn’t stopping Amazon from heavily discounting their own devices ahead of the event. Right now, Prime members can save up to 55% on Amazon Glow, Fire TV 4 Series, and Fire TV Omni Series. Amazon also teased that there will be additional sales to be found on the Echo Show 5, Ring Alarm, and more in the very near future, so stay tuned.

Sony LinkBuds S For $178 ($21.99 Off)

Woman wearing a white set of Sony LinkBuds S
Sony

Sony’s latest LinkBuds S have barely been on the market for a month, and they’re already seeing their first major discount to $178 ($21.99 off). These Amazon’s Choice truly wireless buds feature noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, up to 20 hours of battery life via the included charging case, and they come with Alexa built in. Learn even more about the Sony LinkBuds S in our in-depth explainer here.

Save Up to 76% On Razer Mice, Mechanical Keyboards, and Other Accessories

Razer logo on a green and black background
Razer

Razer’s running a huge sale this week with mice, mechanical keyboards, and other accessories going for as much as 62% off at Amazon. There are simply too many deals to list here all at once, but some of the best offers include the BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard for $99.99 ($40 off), Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse for $44.90 ($45.09 off), and Raiju Mobile controller for $45.85 ($104.14 off). Check out Razer’s Amazon Store to find all the discounts currently available.

Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger For $24.99 ($5.00 Off)

Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger sitting on desk with three cables plugged in
Anker

Need a single charging adapter for all of your mobile devices? Look no further than the Anker 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger, now just $24.99 ($5.00 off). Designed with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, this adapter provides 2.4 amps per port — or 12 amps total — for up to 6 devices at the same time. While there is also a newer, more expensive version of this charger available, this particular model has never been cheaper.

Govee Hexagon Light Panels For $127.49 ($22.50 Off)

Govee Hexagon Light Panels lit up on a wall inside a gaming room
Govee

Good room lighting isn’t just about helping you see better; it’s about adding interest and ambiance to your space, as well. This week, save 15% on these Govee Hexagon Light Panels, now just $127.49 ($22.50 off). Designed around Govee’s RGBIC technology, these lights can display a variety of rich colors and animated effects to match any aesthetic. Read our full review for reasons why you might want to pick up a set or two for your home.

