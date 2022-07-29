If you’re creating a legal document and need to insert the section symbol (§), Microsoft Word offers a couple of ways and a customized shortcut key to insert this symbol. We’ll show you how to add this symbol to your papers conveniently.

Insert the Section Symbol (§) Using the Numeric Keypad

If your keyboard offers a numeric pad (numeric keys to the right of your other keys), use a quick keyboard shortcut to add the section symbol to your document.

First, place the cursor where you want to add the symbol in your document to use this method.

Press and hold down the Alt key on your keyboard and enter 0167 using the numeric pad. When you release the Alt key, a section symbol (§) will appear at your cursor’s location.

You’re done.

Type the Section Symbol (§) Using Word’s “Insert” Menu

If your keyboard has no numeric pad, use Word’s “Insert” menu to insert the section symbol in your document. This is the same menu that lets you add many other symbols.

To use it, first, place your cursor where you want to add the symbol in your document. Then, in Word’s ribbon at the top, click the “Insert” tab.

On the “Insert” tab, in the “Symbols” section, select “Symbol.”

In the expanded “Symbol” menu, click “More Symbols.”

You’ll see a “Symbol” window. Here, click the “Special Characters” tab.

In “Special Characters,” find and click the section symbol (§). Then choose “Insert” at the bottom.

A section symbol (§) has been successfully added to your document.

And that’s all there is to it.

Bonus Tip: Create a Custom Keyboard Shortcut for the Section Symbol (§)

To insert the section symbol faster, you can create a keyboard shortcut that adds that symbol whenever you press the specified keys. This is extremely useful if you often have to insert the section symbol in your documents.

First, open Word and access the “Insert” tab to create the shortcut. Then select Symbol > More Symbols.

On the “Symbol” window, click the “Special Characters” tab. Then click the “Section” option and choose “Shortcut Key.”

On the following window, click the “Press New Shortcut Key” field. Then type the shortcut key you’d like to assign to the section symbol. We’ll use Alt+D in this example.

When you’re done, in the bottom-left corner of the window, click “Assign.” Then click “Close.”

Your shortcut key is now activated. From now on, whenever you press the shortcut you defined, Word will add the section symbol (§) at your current cursor location. Happy writing!

Did you know you can add a degree, copyright, cent, and even music symbol the same way?

