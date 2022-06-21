Verizon launched its ‘5G Home’ internet service a few years ago, which uses the company’s wireless network to connect all your devices at home. Now it’s cheaper than ever… if your phone is also on Verizon.

Verizon 5G Home was initially priced at $70 per month, but if you were already subscribed to some of Verizon’s phone plans, it was $50/mo. These days, it’s $50 per month for everyone (with Auto Pay enabled), and now Verizon is slashing the price in half for people with a “qualifying Unlimited phone plan.” If you already pay for 5G Play More, 5G Do More, 5G Get More, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Get More Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited 5G UW, or Above Unlimited 5G UW, home internet is only $25 per month.

That’s a fairly significant discount, though it leaves out Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan, the $70/mo (for one line) 5G Start tier. It seems like the cheapest option for the home internet discount is 5G Play More, which is $80/mo for one line.

T-Mobile also offers 5G-powered home internet, which normally costs $50/mo on its own, with discounts for existing mobile customers. However, T-Mobile’s discount for mobile subscribers is far more restrictive — you need a Magenta MAX plan with at least two lines, and the discount is only $20 per month (dropping the monthly bill to $30/mo). Magenta MAX is T-Mobile’s most expensive phone plan, priced at $85 per month for one line.