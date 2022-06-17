Apple revealed a few new devices earlier this month, including the first laptops with its M2 chips. One of them, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, is available for pre-order.

Apple revealed an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, with the company’s new M2 chip, and now it’s available to purchase.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has the same design as the previous M1-powered model, with the same Touch Bar and notch-less screen. However, it does have the new Apple M2 chip, which promises faster performance (CPU is 18% faster, GPU is 35% faster) over the M1. Apple is also selling the new MacBook Pro with up to 24GB RAM, an improvement from the 16GB maximum of the previous model.

Apple is primarily selling two versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The base configuration costs $1,299.00 and has 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, while another version is $1,499.00 with 512GB storage and the same 8GB RAM. If you order from Apple, you can customize it with up to 2TB SSD storage and 24GB RAM.

There aren’t any independent reviews of the M2 MacBook Pro yet, but the specs page and design do reveal a few downsides. There are only two data ports, both of which are USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 3. That’s not great when last year’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro has three Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports, plus an SD card slot, HDMI, and MagSafe charging. Even the upcoming MacBook Air has MagSafe. Also, not everyone likes the Touch Bar.