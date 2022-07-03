With Gmail’s built-in forwarding options, you can forward multiple of your emails as regular emails and as email attachments. We’ll show you how to do both of these from Gmail’s web version as the mobile app doesn’t support these features.

Gmail’s Multiple Email Forwarding Options Explained

On Gmail, if you’d like to forward multiple emails in a single new email, use the forward as attachment option. This option creates an EML file (which you can open with Windows Mail or Outlook) out of each email you want to forward, and then attaches these files to a new email. You can then send this new email to your recipient and they’ll get a copy of all your selected emails as EML files.

The other option to forward emails is to have each email forwarded separately. In this method, you choose the multiple emails to forward, and Gmail creates a new email for each selected email. You then type in your recipient’s details in each of these new email windows to send off all your selected emails.

We’ll show you how to use both of the above forwarding features on Gmail.

Forward Multiple Gmail Emails as Separate Emails

To forward multiple emails separately, first, launch a web browser on your computer and open Gmail.

On Gmail, select the emails to forward.

Right-click one of the selected emails and choose “Forward.”

At the bottom of your Gmail interface, you’ll find that Gmail has created a new email for each email you want to forward. Open each of these new email windows, type the recipient details, and click “Send” to forward your email.

Your recipient will get multiple emails, with each email containing the content of your selected emails.

Forward Multiple Gmail Emails in One Email

To forward multiple emails in one new email, first, open a web browser on your device and launch Gmail.

On the Gmail interface, choose the emails to forward.

Right-click one of the selected emails and choose “Forward as Attachment.”

Gmail will launch a new email window with all your selected emails attached as EML files. On this window, enter the recipient details and click “Send” to forward your emails.

And that’s it. Your recipient will receive a single email containing your multiple email attachments. They can access the attached EML files using Windows Mail, Outlook, or other similar email clients.

Did you know it’s possible to automatically forward specific emails on Gmail? Check out our guide to learn how to use that feature.

