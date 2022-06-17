Google has created ‘Doodles‘ for many major holidays or events that appear on Google Search and the Google mobile apps, and now Microsoft is adding something similar to Windows 11.

Microsoft added ‘Search Highlights’ on Windows 10 back in March, which are animations that appear in the search bar related to a current event or holiday — a globe icon with hearts appeared on Earth Day, for example. It’s a fun idea, but it can be distracting if you have the full search bar visible at all times in the taskbar. At least it’s easy to hide.

Microsoft is pushing Windows 11 Build 22000.776 in the Release Preview Channel, which marks the start of a wider rollout for Search Highlights on Windows 11. Thankfully, the feature isn’t quite as distracting on Microsoft’s latest operating system — Windows 11 doesn’t have a search bar directly on the taskbar, so you don’t see anything new until you click the search button.

Just like on Windows 10, if a Search Highlight is present, a panel appears on the right side of the search popup with information about the event or day. Most (if not all) of it is promoted content from Bing. Microsoft said in a blog post, “Search highlights will present notable and interesting moments of what’s special about each day—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region.”

Microsoft says Search Highlights will start appearing more widely for Windows 11 over the next few weeks, with a full rollout coming “in the coming months.”

Source: Windows Blog