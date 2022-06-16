Amazon has been running a sale event called ‘Prime Day’ each summer for the past few years, and 2022 won’t be any different. The company has now confirmed Prime Day is happening next month.

Just like last year, Prime Day is actually two days instead of one, though it will take place earlier in the month than in 2021. Prime Day will start on July 12 at 3 AM Eastern Time, and runs through July 13. Also just like last year, new sales will start throughout the event, incentivizing people to keep checking the store. You’ll likely need a Prime account to take advantage of the best sales.

The event will take place in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and for the first time, Poland and Sweden. Amazon says India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt will get a different Prime Day event “later this summer.”

So, what kind of sales can we expect this time around? Well, Amazon itself will offer “up to 55%” off on some of its own hardware, such as Echo speakers and Fire tablets. Several smart TVs with Amazon’s Fire TV software will also be on sale, including the 24-inch Insignia F20 for $89.99 (47% off) and 55-inch Omni Series 4K for $299.99 (46%). Some “everyday essentials” at Amazon Fresh stores will also be up to 20% off for Prime members.

There’s a chance this Prime Day might have better sales than normal, though not out of Jeff Bezos’ generosity. Amazon, along with most other retailers, is sitting on far more unsold products than usual — for the first three months this year, Amazon’s inventory increased by 47% from the same period in 2021, but North America sales were only 8% more. The COVID-19 pandemic (and subsequent supply chain problems) threw off stores’ expectations, and now Amazon has more stuff than it wants. That might translate into better sales, especially on larger items like TVs.

Prime Day has also encouraged other retailers to run sale events at the same time, so we’ll likely see other stores announce similar sales within the next few weeks. Target is notably also facing inventory problems, to the point where it’s even noticeable at stores, and the company confirmed last week that it’s already starting to drop prices.