This week’s a scorcher across much of the United States, and the blazing-hot deals we uncovered are equally spicy. Find some of the lowest prices ever on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple TV 4K, and Amazon Smart Thermostat, plus enjoy a huge 20% off site-wide sale over at Satechi and more. Read on for all the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra For $1,099.99 ($300 Off)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Product Image
Samsung

One of the best Android phones money can buy is on a massive sale this week — get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for an all-time-low price of $1,099.99 ($300 off) at Amazon. In addition to a refreshed design, this flagship phone features a powerful camera system that makes it one of the best Android cameras of 2022. You also get full S Pen support, long battery life with Super-Fast Charging capabilities, and a stunning 6.8-inch display.

Amazon Smart Thermostat For $47.99 ($12 Off)

Amazon Smart Thermostat product image
Amazon

There’s no escaping the massive heatwave that’s currently sweeping over the United States, but while you try to stay cool, you can also make your air conditioner run more efficiently with the Amazon Smart Thermostat for the low price of $47.99 ($12 off). This Energy Star certified thermostat can help reduce energy costs, save you money on your monthly bill, and automatically update the temperature to keep your home feeling comfortable.

Apple TV 4K 2021 For $129.99 ($49.01 Off)

ALT TEXT: Apple TV 4K 2021 Product Image
Apple

If you’re at all plugged into the Apple ecosystem, your home entertainment setup could use an Apple TV 4K 2021, now down to its lowest-ever price of $129.99 ($49.01 off). With this streaming box, you get access to your favorite content apps — like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more — all piped to your television in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision. The Apple TV featured in today’s deal is the 32 GB model; you can also get the 64 GB version for a reduced price, though this offer isn’t quite as good as the former.

Save 20% On Gadgets and Gear at Satechi

Desktop with Satechi keyboard, laptop holder, wireless charger, mouse pad, and an LG computer monitor
Satechi

This week, Satechi is hosting a site-wide sale on tons of tech gadgets and gear. Save 20% on items like keyboards, mice, charging accessories, and plenty more. Make sure you use the coupon code FATHERS at checkout to redeem your savings. This special offer is only valid through Sunday, June 19.

Tile Mate 2020 For $16.99 ($8 Off)

Tile Mate on a key ring laying on a table
Tile

Never lose your most important possessions again with the Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker, now at $16.99 ($8 off), the best price we’ve seen this year. Using the Tile app on your phone, this little device can be tracked from up to 200 feet away. If your lost item is out of range, it can tap into the anonymous Tile Network to extend its search. The Tile Mate is water resistant, has a one-year-long battery life, and we even named it as one of the best Bluetooth trackers of 2022.

