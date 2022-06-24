Apple makes it extremely easy to find the model name and the model number of your iPhone. You can do this even when your iPhone won’t turn on. We’ll show you two different ways to find what kind of iPhone you have.

RELATED: Which iPad Model Do I Own?

Use Settings to Find Your iPhone’s Model Name and Model Number

If your iPhone runs iOS 12.2 or later (which means it’s an iPhone 5S or later), use the Settings app to view your phone’s model name and model number.

To do that, first, launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Then select General > About.

On the “About” screen, next to “Model Name,” you have your iPhone’s model name listed. On the same page, next to “Model Number,” you have your phone’s model number.

And that’s how you know what iPhone you’re using. Enjoy!

RELATED: What's the Latest Version of iOS for iPhone and iPadOS for iPad?

What If My iPhone Doesn’t Show a Model Name?

On an iPhone 5C or earlier model of the iPhone, the Settings app will only display the model number and not the model name. To find the model name, you’ll have to match the model number with the model name in the table below.

To do that, first, open Settings on your iPhone. Then head to General > About. On the “About” page, next to “Model Number,” tap the string that’s displayed.

When you tap the string, the number will change and it now starts with an “A.” This is the model number of your iPhone.

Now that you have the model number, match it with the iPhone’s model number dataset given below and you’ll know your iPhone’s model name.

And that’s all there is to it.

What If I Can’t Turn On My iPhone?

If your iPhone refuses to switch on, you can’t use the Settings method above to find your phone’s model name or model number. In your case, you’ll have to find the model number physically printed on your device.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, eject the SIM card tray. At the top of this tray, you’ll find your iPhone’s model number printed. To get your model name, match this model number with the table given below.

If yours is an iPhone 7 or earlier, take a look at the back of your phone and you’ll find the model number printed there. The number starts with an “A,” so it’s easy to find. Once you have this number, match it with the table below to find your phone’s model name.

iPhone Model Number and Model Name Table

Below you’ll find every iPhone model that exists as of this writing. It’s a long list, so to find it quickly, do a quick page search with your model number.

iPhone Model Number iPhone Model Name A2595, A2782, A2784, A2785, A2783 iPhone SE (3rd generation) A2484, A2641, A2644, A2645, A2643 iPhone 13 Pro Max A2483, A2636, A2639, A2640, A2638 iPhone 13 Pro A2482, A2631, A2634, A2635, A2633 iPhone 13 A2481, A2626, A2629, A2630, A2628 iPhone 13 mini A2342, A2410, A2412, A2411 iPhone 12 Pro Max A2341, A2406, A2408, A2407 iPhone 12 Pro A2172, A2402, A2404, A2403 iPhone 12 A2176, A2398, A2400, A2399 iPhone 12 mini A2275, A2298, A2296 iPhone SE (2nd generation) A2160, A2217, A2215 iPhone 11 Pro A2161, A2220, A2218 iPhone 11 Pro Max A2111, A2223, A2221 iPhone 11 A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100 iPhone XS A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104 iPhone XS Max A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108 iPhone XR A1865, A1901, A1902 iPhone X A1863, A1905, A1906 iPhone 8 A1864, A1897, A1898 iPhone 8 Plus A1660, A1778, A1779 iPhone 7 A1661, A1784, A1785 iPhone 7 Plus A1723, A1662, A1724 iPhone SE (1st generation) A1633, A1688, A1700 iPhone 6s A1634, A1687, A1699 iPhone 6s Plus A1549, A1586, A1589 iPhone 6 A1522, A1524, A1593 iPhone 6 Plus A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528, A1530, A1533 iPhone 5s A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532 iPhone 5c A1428, A1429, A1442 iPhone 5 A1431, A1387 iPhone 4s A1349, A1332 iPhone 4 A1325, A1303 iPhone 3GS A1324, A1241 iPhone 3G A1203 iPhone

We hope this guide helps you get to know more about your iPhone.

If you ever need to find your iPhone’s IP address or MAC address, it’s equally easy to find those pieces of information. If you’re selling your iPhone, find out how to make top dollar from it. If selling it seems like more work than it’s worth, consider creative ways you can put an old iPhone to use. And if you’re looking to replace it, check out our recommendations for the best iPhones available right now.

RELATED: How to Find Your iPhone's MAC Address