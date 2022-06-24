Apple makes it extremely easy to find the model name and the model number of your iPhone. You can do this even when your iPhone won’t turn on. We’ll show you two different ways to find what kind of iPhone you have.
If your iPhone runs iOS 12.2 or later (which means it’s an iPhone 5S or later), use the Settings app to view your phone’s model name and model number.
To do that, first, launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Then select General > About.
On the “About” screen, next to “Model Name,” you have your iPhone’s model name listed. On the same page, next to “Model Number,” you have your phone’s model number.
And that’s how you know what iPhone you’re using. Enjoy!
What If My iPhone Doesn’t Show a Model Name?
On an iPhone 5C or earlier model of the iPhone, the Settings app will only display the model number and not the model name. To find the model name, you’ll have to match the model number with the model name in the table below.
To do that, first, open Settings on your iPhone. Then head to General > About. On the “About” page, next to “Model Number,” tap the string that’s displayed.
When you tap the string, the number will change and it now starts with an “A.” This is the model number of your iPhone.
Now that you have the model number, match it with the iPhone’s model number dataset given below and you’ll know your iPhone’s model name.
And that’s all there is to it.
What If I Can’t Turn On My iPhone?
If your iPhone refuses to switch on, you can’t use the Settings method above to find your phone’s model name or model number. In your case, you’ll have to find the model number physically printed on your device.
If you have an iPhone 8 or later, eject the SIM card tray. At the top of this tray, you’ll find your iPhone’s model number printed. To get your model name, match this model number with the table given below.
If yours is an iPhone 7 or earlier, take a look at the back of your phone and you’ll find the model number printed there. The number starts with an “A,” so it’s easy to find. Once you have this number, match it with the table below to find your phone’s model name.
iPhone Model Number and Model Name Table
Below you’ll find every iPhone model that exists as of this writing. It’s a long list, so to find it quickly, do a quick page search with your model number.
|iPhone Model Number
|iPhone Model Name
|A2595, A2782, A2784, A2785, A2783
|iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|A2484, A2641, A2644, A2645, A2643
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|A2483, A2636, A2639, A2640, A2638
|iPhone 13 Pro
|A2482, A2631, A2634, A2635, A2633
|iPhone 13
|A2481, A2626, A2629, A2630, A2628
|iPhone 13 mini
|A2342, A2410, A2412, A2411
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|A2341, A2406, A2408, A2407
|iPhone 12 Pro
|A2172, A2402, A2404, A2403
|iPhone 12
|A2176, A2398, A2400, A2399
|iPhone 12 mini
|A2275, A2298, A2296
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|A2160, A2217, A2215
|iPhone 11 Pro
|A2161, A2220, A2218
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|A2111, A2223, A2221
|iPhone 11
|A1920, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2100
|iPhone XS
|A1921, A2101, A2102, A2103, A2104
|iPhone XS Max
|A1984, A2105, A2106, A2107, A2108
|iPhone XR
|A1865, A1901, A1902
|iPhone X
|A1863, A1905, A1906
|iPhone 8
|A1864, A1897, A1898
|iPhone 8 Plus
|A1660, A1778, A1779
|iPhone 7
|A1661, A1784, A1785
|iPhone 7 Plus
|A1723, A1662, A1724
|iPhone SE (1st generation)
|A1633, A1688, A1700
|iPhone 6s
|A1634, A1687, A1699
|iPhone 6s Plus
|A1549, A1586, A1589
|iPhone 6
|A1522, A1524, A1593
|iPhone 6 Plus
|A1453, A1457, A1518, A1528,
A1530, A1533
|iPhone 5s
|A1456, A1507, A1516, A1529, A1532
|iPhone 5c
|A1428, A1429, A1442
|iPhone 5
|A1431, A1387
|iPhone 4s
|A1349, A1332
|iPhone 4
|A1325, A1303
|iPhone 3GS
|A1324, A1241
|iPhone 3G
|A1203
|iPhone
We hope this guide helps you get to know more about your iPhone.
If you ever need to find your iPhone’s IP address or MAC address, it’s equally easy to find those pieces of information. If you’re selling your iPhone, find out how to make top dollar from it. If selling it seems like more work than it’s worth, consider creative ways you can put an old iPhone to use. And if you’re looking to replace it, check out our recommendations for the best iPhones available right now.
