Google TV focuses on recommendations, but what good are those if someone with different tastes is using your account and screwing them up? Thankfully, Google TV has user profiles for adults and kids. Let’s set it up.

User profiles on Google TV work with Google accounts. Each profile has its own suggestions and Watch List. The apps installed on the Google TV are available to everyone, but the accounts are not shared across profiles.

RELATED: How to Add Movies and TV Shows to Your Google Watchlist

To get started, on the Google TV home screen, select your profile icon in the top-right corner.

From the menu, select your account.

Now select “Add Account.”

You have the option to “Add an Account” or “Add a Kid.” We’ll be doing the former.

Next, you’ll need to sign in to the Google account for the profile. If you have an Android phone, you can scan the QR code. Otherwise, you’ll need to type with the TV keyboard.

Advertisement



After signing in, Google will ask you to review and accept the terms of service and privacy policy.

The next few screens will ask if you want to turn on Google Assistant.

If you decide to turn it on, you’ll be asked if you want Assistant to be able to search your TV apps. Select “Allow” or “No Thanks.”

Now you can choose the apps you have subscriptions with. Select all that apply and then click “Confirm.”

That’s it! You’ll be brought to your Google TV home screen in the new account. Now is a good time to make it look how you want.

Advertisement



To switch to other accounts, follow the same steps as above to get to the account picker screen and choose an account.

That’s all there is to it! You now have your own space on your Google TV. Your activity will sync with other devices you’re signed into, but not the other accounts on the TV. Your viewing habits won’t interfere with anyone else’s recommendations, and vice versa.

RELATED: How to Add a Kids Profile to Google TV