Every photo you take on your iPhone includes EXIF metadata, which records information about how, when, and where you took the photo. Previously, you needed a special utility to see EXIF metadata on iPhone, but with iOS 15 and up, you can see it directly in the Photos app. Here’s how.

First, open the Photos app on your iPhone. Locate the album that contains the photo you’d like to find metadata for, then tap it. In the thumbnail view, tap the photo to see it with more detail.

In the detail view for the photo, tap the “Info” button located on the toolbar at the bottom of your screen (it looks like a lowercase “i” in a circle).

A special window will open up near the bottom of your screen. In that window, you’ll see the date and time the photo was taken and an info box. If the photo stores the location the photo was taken, you’ll see that info as well.

Just below the date and time information, you’ll see an info box that tells you details about the photo including what device took the photo, what image format it is in (“HEIF” in this example), if it’s a live photo, the camera lens used, the image resolution, the image size (“1.9 MB” here), and exposure information such as ISO, aperture, and shutter speed.

Pretty handy! When you’re done, you can hide the info window by tapping the “Info” button again. To check out EXIF data on any other photo, select it in Photos and tap the Info button again. Good luck, and happy investigating!

RELATED: What Is EXIF Data, and How Can I Remove It From My Photos?