Ring Isn’t Your Only Option

With Amazon raising the prices of Ring subscriptions on July 1, now is the perfect time to start looking for alternatives. Ring might be one of the most well-known names in the world of smart homes, but it’s far from your only option.

Wyze, Google Nest, Simplicity, Arlo, and more are creating smart products that offer the same functionality as Ring—and some are even available at much more attractive price points.

There are a few things to keep in mind when hunting for Ring alternatives. The first is price. If you don’t mind spending a similar amount on a replacement, consider checking out products from Arlo or Google Nest. For affordable alternatives, Wyze is typically your best bet, though be sure to keep some things in mind if you go with that company. You’ll also need to consider monthly subscriptions, as some manufacturers lock features behind a monthly paywall.

Compatibility with your current smart home setup is another factor to consider. However, most of today’s smart products offer their own robust software that makes them easy to use even if they can’t sync with the rest of your home. All of the products on this list will do just that!

Also, take note if a central hub is required. These are typically offered as a secondary purchase, and while they’ll add to your initial setup costs, you’ll benefit from additional functionality and the option to easily expand your setup at a later.

Whether you’re looking to replace your doorbell or install a new security camera, here are some of our favorite Ring alternatives.

Pros ✓ Easy installation

Easy installation ✓ Battery-powered for universal compatibility

Battery-powered for universal compatibility ✓ Smart alerts make it easy to know who (or what) is at your door Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Requires Nest Aware subscription for premium features

The first thing you’ll notice about the Google Nest Doorbell is its sleek design. Offered in four different colors (Snow, Linen, Ivy, and Ash), the gadget both blends in with your home while also giving it a futuristic flourish.

Aside from looking stylish, the Nest Doorbell is every bit as functional as the competition. HD video, night vision and HDR support, a high-quality speaker and microphone for two-way audio, and an array of lights to indicate its status ensure the Nest Doorbell is packed with every feature you’d ever want from a video doorbell.

This battery-powered version is our favorite (thanks to an easy setup process and universal compatibility), but you’ll also find a wired version if you don’t mind a bit of added installation.

The only drawback to the Nest Doorbell is the reliance on a Nest Aware subscription. Like most video doorbells, you’ll need to spring for a monthly subscription to unlock the most powerful features of your smart gadget. This includes access to smart alerts to let you know if a friend or stranger is at the door and the option to view a video history of the day’s alerts.

There’s plenty of functionality without a subscription, and with its simple setup, sleek design, and powerful companion app, the Google Nest Doorbell is a great alternative to Ring.

Best Video Doorbell Google Nest Doorbell The Google Nest Doorbell offers an HD camera, two-way audio, and an optional monthly subscription to access a suite of powerful features.

Pros ✓ Captures 2K HDR footage

Captures 2K HDR footage ✓ Wide 160-degree capture angle

Wide 160-degree capture angle ✓ Built-in siren Cons ✗ Subscription required for premium features

While many customers use the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera outdoors, there’s nothing stopping you from taking its waterproof design and using it inside your home. Its diminutive footprint makes it easy to place anywhere from the living room to your entry foyer without becoming conspicuous, and a staggering 160-degree capture angle means you’ll have a nearly panoramic view of what’s happening in your house.

Not only is the capture angle impressive, but the footage is captured in 2K with support for HDR—providing you with a crystal-clear image. And if you do notice something strange, you can activate a siren to let intruders (or a mischievous animal or child) know that you’re watching.

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is a premium device, and with that comes a premium price tag. You can save a bit by bundling multiple cameras together, but a single camera retails for $200. It’s a bit steep, but no doubt you’re getting what you pay for.

Best of all, if you decide to switch up your security system, you’ll be able to take the Arlo Pro 4 outside without worrying about how it will perform. It truly is a jack-of-all-trades camera, and anyone seeking the best should give it serious consideration.

Best Indoor Security Camera Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Sleek, minimalistic, and with a powerful 2K camera, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera is an excellent security camera regardless of where you place it.

Best Outdoor Security Camera: Nest Cam

Pros ✓ 1080p resolution

1080p resolution ✓ Saves up to an hour of offline footage

Saves up to an hour of offline footage ✓ 130-degree capture angle Cons ✗ Bulkier than the competition

If you can look past its chunky design, the Nest Cam has a lot going for it. Most importantly, it comes with a high-quality camera that captures 1080p footage with HDR support. You’ll also benefit from night vision, letting you see what’s happening around your home even after the sun goes down.

One of the Nest Cam’s often overlooked—but not less critical—features is the ability to capture an hour of footage and store it in its local memory. That means if the power goes out or something else happens to services in your area, you can rest easy knowing that the Nest Cam is still doing its job.

Rounding out the package is two-way audio, the ability to review event history, notifications when the camera is triggered, easy installation, and a waterproof design that’ll withstand even the most brutal storms.

Like the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight mentioned above, the Google Cam comes with a hefty price tag, but you’re getting one of the best products in the business.

Best Outdoor Security Camera Nest Cam Not only does it come with a 1080p camera, but the Nest Cam will also store up to an hour of footage locally even if your power goes out… although it’s design might be a bit bulky compared to its rivals.

Pros ✓ Simple setup

Simple setup ✓ Includes camera and emergency panic button

Includes camera and emergency panic button ✓ 12-piece system offers robust coverage Cons ✗ Expensive when not on sale

Few products offer the versatility and ease of the SimpliSafe Wireless Home Security System. The 12-piece set includes a base station, a keypad, five entry sensors, two motion sensors, a panic button, an indoor camera, and a key fob.

Once you’ve placed everything where you want them and synced them together, your home is fully protected. The entry sensors can be placed on windows or doors to let you know when they’re opened. The motion sensor alerts you when there’s motion inside your home. The indoor camera makes it easy to check up on things when you’re away, and both the base station and key fob make it easy to arm and disarm the system.

It truly is a full-fledged security system in a single box, and while its $400 price tag is steep, you’re getting a lot of value for your money. You’ll also get the added convenience of a simple setup and a powerful app to control the action.

Best Smart Alarm System SimpliSafe Wireless Home Security System It's a bit expensive, but this 12-piece set comes with entry alarms, motion sensors, an indoor camera, and everything else you'll need to keep your home safe.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Ability to add additional cameras

Ability to add additional cameras ✓ Two-way audio and siren for emergencies Cons ✗ Doesn't look as premium as other products

The Wyze catalog is filled with powerful and affordable smart products, and the Wyze Cam Floodlight is no exception. Available for less than $100, the floodlight offers the protection of devices in a much higher price bracket.

The trade-off? A quirky design that doesn’t look as premium as the competition.

It’s a small drawback, however, as the functionality brought to the table by the Wyze Cam Floodlight is impressive. You’ll benefit from a customizable detection system that boasts three sensors and a 270-degree detection range. There’s also a 1080p HD camera to record the action. And despite the low price tag, Wyze even managed to pack in a two-way audio system and emergency siren to alert intruders.

The floodlights themselves are incredibly bright, with 2600 lumen LED lights to help illuminate every corner of your yard. If you don’t want to worry about turning them on and off every day, you can let its “Dusk to Dawn Automation” determine when to activate them based on the current light level.

Throw in IP65 weather resistance for the worst storms and the ability to link another Wyze Cam v3, and it’s easy to see why the Wyze Cam Floodlight is such a popular product.

Note that in March 2022, Bitdefender revealed security flaws in earlier model Wyze cameras that went unfixed for three years after being reported to the company. Wyze has patched the vulnerabilities (except on the V1 Cam,) but Wyze’s lack of communication raises serious questions about its commitment to security. Our sister site Review Geek has a deeper look at everything you need to know.

Best Smart Floodlight Wyze Cam Floodlight Wyze managed to pack a 1080p camera, 2600 lumen LED lights, two-way audio, and more into a smart floodlight that costs less than $100.

Pros ✓ Sleek design

Sleek design ✓ Powerful Hue software

Powerful Hue software ✓ Compatible with Alexa, Apple Homekit, and Google Assistant Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Wired power supply

You can bring the versatility of Philips Hue to your yard with the Calla Pathway Light. Its modern design is a great fit for all types of landscaping, and its access to 16 million colors makes it easy to cultivate the perfect ambiance.

There does need to be a wired connection to the light, although once it’s set up you can control the action with Alexa, Apple Homekit, or Google Assistant. There’s also the option to simply use the Philip Hues smartphone app, which offers all the functionality you’ll ever need. Installation is both simple and safe (although it requires a Hue bridge), and you can daisy chain other products to light up large backyards.

If you’re not sold on Calla’s design, check out the Econic or Lily styles. They offer similar functionality with a different aesthetic. Regardless of which you choose, you’ll get a waterproof design and powerful outdoor lighting options.