Broadcast from Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 11, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, UFC 275 pits Glover Teixeira against Jiří Procházka for the light heavyweight championship. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 275 Live in the United States

The UFC 275 main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. For subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s ad-supported tier for $13.99 per month), UFC 275 streams for an additional $74.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 275 for $99.98.

The main card is headlined by two championship matches: Teixeira defends his title against Procházka, and Valentina Shevchenko defends her women’s flyweight title against Taila Santos. There’s also a women’s strawweight bout between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, a flyweight bout between Rogério Bontorin and Manel Kape, and a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev.

The preliminary bouts will be streaming for all ESPN+ and Disney bundle subscribers at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and the early preliminary bouts will be streaming on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year) at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 275, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 275 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and simple way to watch UFC 275 anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching the UFC 275 broadcast.