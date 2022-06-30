A website shortcut allows you to quickly reach your favorite websites by double-clicking an icon on your Windows desktop. You have three different ways to make such shortcuts and we’ll show you what those ways are.

Regardless of what method you use in this guide, the resulting shortcut will launch your specified website in a web browser on your computer.

Make a Desktop Website Shortcut Using Drag and Drop

A quick way to create a desktop website shortcut from Chrome, Firefox, or Edge is to drag and drop the open site to your desktop. When double-clicked, this shortcut opens your site in your computer’s default web browser. This method works on many Linux desktop environments as well.

To use this method, first, launch Chrome, Firefox, or Edge on your computer. Then open the site for which you want to create a shortcut.

When the site loads, in your browser’s top-right corner, click “Restore Down” (a double-window icon) to close the full-screen view. You can now see your site as well as your desktop, which makes dragging and dropping your site to your desktop possible.

In your web browser, beside the address bar, drag the padlock icon and drop it onto your desktop.

On your desktop, you now have a shortcut to the site that’s open in your web browser. Double-click this shortcut each time you want to launch your favorite website.

You can customize the site’s shortcut on your desktop by renaming it or giving it a new icon. For renaming, right-click the shortcut and choose “Rename.” Then enter the name of your choice and press Enter.

If you’re a Mac user, you can use Safari to make desktop website shortcuts.

And that’s how you make reaching your favorite sites easier with a shortcut!

Create a Custom Desktop Shortcut for a Website

If you’ve ever created a shortcut for any item on your desktop, you’re probably familiar with this method. This method uses Windows’ traditional way of creating shortcuts, which is to right-click on your desktop and choose the new shortcut option.

To utilize this method, first, access your PC’s desktop by pressing Windows+D.

Once you reach the desktop, right-click anywhere blank and choose New > Shortcut.

On the “Create Shortcut” window that opens, click the “Type the Location of the Item” field and enter your site’s full URL (web address). For example, to make the shortcut open How-To Geek, enter the following URL:

https://www.howtogeek.com

Then, at the bottom of the window, click “Next.”

On the screen that follows, click the “Type a Name For This Shortcut” field and enter a name for your shortcut. Generally, you should use the site’s name as the shortcut name, but you can enter any name of your choice.

Then, at the bottom of the window, click “Finish.”

Your shortcut is now created and you can double-click it to open the specified website in your default web browser.

You’re all set.

Make a Desktop Website Shortcut Using Google Chrome

Chrome users can use a browser’s built-in feature to make website shortcuts on the desktop. However, note that these shortcuts will launch your sites only in the Chrome browser, even if you use a different web browser as the default.

To proceed with this method, first, launch Chrome on your computer. Then open the site for which you want to create a shortcut.

When the site opens, in Chrome’s top-right corner, click the three dots and choose More Tools > Create Shortcut.

In the “Create Shortcut?” box that opens, click the text field and enter a name for your shortcut. Then choose “Create.”

Your desktop website shortcut is now created, and press Windows+D to view it. Remember that double-clicking this shortcut opens your site in Chrome and not in any other web browsers.

Enjoy quicker access to the sites that you frequently visit on your computer.

If you’re on Windows, did you know you can turn a website into a Windows 10 app? Try that out if you’re interested in using sites as native apps.

