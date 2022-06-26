Using just the built-in tools on Windows 10 and Windows 11, you can check your PC’s specs, like the processor type, RAM, graphics card model, storage type (SSD or HDD), network adapter model, and more. We’ll show you how to find that information on your machine.

One way to check your PC’s specifications is to use the Settings app. With this method, you can see what processor your machine uses and the available RAM amount. If you’d like to know more details, like your graphics card model, use the Task Manager method which offers more information than the Settings app.

We’re covering both of those methods for you in this guide.

View Your PC’s Specs With Task Manager

To get information about multiple hardware components of your computer, first, launch Task Manager on your PC. You can do this by right-clicking the taskbar (the bar at the bottom of your screen) and choosing “Task Manager.”

In Task Manager, from the tab list at the top, select “Performance.”

In the “Performance” tab, on the left side, you will see your PC’s various hardware components. To get more information about a component, click that component.

On the right pane, you will see the details of your selected hardware item. This includes the measurable amount of your item as well as its model number.

And that’s how you know what your PC is built up of. Very useful!

Access Your Computer’s Specs Using Settings

To check the basic details like the processor type and RAM amount, first, open the Settings app on your PC. Do this by pressing Windows+i at the same time.

In Settings, choose “System.”

From the sidebar on the left, select “About.”

On the right pane, under “Device Specifications,” you will see your computer’s specifications.

And that’s all there is to finding more information about your computer.

If you’d like to delve even further into finding your machine’s specs, we’ve written a dedicated guide on accessing every bit of information about your computer.

