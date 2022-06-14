Searching the web is one of the most common things people do in web browsers. Whether you use Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo, there are things you want to find. We’ll show you the fastest ways to do it in Chrome.

There are a few ways to do web searches in Chrome without the tedious process of going directly to the search engine’s website. Some of these methods only work with Google, but others work with any search engine you can select.

Search From the Omnibox

Let’s start with one you may already know about. Chrome’s Omnibox—the address bar at the top of the screen—acts as a search bar as well. Simply start typing in it and you’ll see results from your history appear. You can also just enter some text and hit Enter to bring up a search in the default search engine. Easy peasy.

Search Inside Websites From the Omnibox

The other cool thing you can do with the Omnibox is search directly within a website without going to the website first or specifically mentioning the website name in your search terms.

Instead of searching for “howtogeek google chrome” to find an article on our site, you can do a search on How-To Geek directly from the Omnibox. This actually worse with pretty much any website you want. It saves you a step of visiting the search engine website when you already know the site you want to find.

Right-Click to Search Highlighted Text

Another great little time-saving trick is to start a search just by highlighting the text. This will work with whichever search engine you’ve chosen to use in Chrome.

All you have to do is highlight some text and then right-click and select “Search [provider] for [text].” A new tab will open with a pre-filled search for the highlighted text. A super quick shortcut for looking things up.

Right-Click to Search Similar Images

What if you’re not trying to search for text? There are quick ways to search for images as well, but this one relies on using Google or Bing as your search engine.

Just like highlighting text, you can right-click any image in Chrome and find a shortcut to “Search Image with Google Lens” or “Search Bing for Image.” In the case of Google Lens, a sidebar will open with some visual matches and other information.

With these tricks in hand, you’ll be cranking through the Google searches. I find the right-click to search highlighted text trick to be especially handy. Sometimes you see something you just want to know more about.

