Every Thursday, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW gets a fresh batch of games you can purchase from your favorite PC game stores and play on your existing devices through the cloud. This week, EA is adding two critically acclaimed titles, plus you’ll find eight more games ready to stream today.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

The Mass Effect trilogy needs no introduction, but we’ll give it one anyway. In this remastered sci-fi first-person shooter, you play as Commander Shepard who’s tasked with saving humanity from an invasion of sentient ships known as Reapers. Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains all three main games in the Mass Effect trilogy, plus 40 DLC. This game currently has an 86 Metascore on Metacritic. You can purchase Mass Effect Legendary Edition and add it to your GeForce NOW collection for $24.59 ($35.40 off) on Steam or $59.99 on EA Origin.

It Takes Two

EA’s 2021 Game of Year It Takes Two is a split-screen co-op platformer that follows the story of a clashing couple who must work together to survive a wild new world, turn themselves back into humans (after being transformed into dolls), and save their relationship from falling apart. The game currently has an 89 Metascore on Metacritic. You can snag It Takes Two for $19.99 ($20 off) on Steam or $39.99 on EA Origin. Before you buy, keep in mind that this game does not have a single-player mode.

More Games Launching This Today

In addition to the headliners above, eight more games are coming to GeForce NOW today, three of which are new to Steam, and one of which is new to the Epic Games Store:

Play These Games on GeForce NOW Today

NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW is a cloud gaming service that lets you play more than 1,300 of your favorite PC games on your computer, phone, tablet, and TV. You can access a rig for free with GeForce NOW’s basic tier, or unlock even more perks and performance with the Priority tier for $9.99 per month or RTX 3080 tier for $19.99 per month.

All streamed games must be purchased via a supported digital store (Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, EA Origin), or you can try out any of the 118 free-to-play titles currently available.