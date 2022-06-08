Another week, another batch of deals served up piping hot for your buying pleasure. In this edition of How-To Geek Deals, the Google Pixel 6 Pro drops to its lowest price since it launched in 2021, Otterbox is running a 20% off site-wide sale, plus we found more discounts on a USB-C hub, RFID-blocking wallet, and more. Let’s get into it.

Google Pixel 6 Pro For $799 ($100 Off)

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is one of the hottest Android phones on the market, and you can get one in your hands for an all-time-low price of $799 ($100 off). This handset features a premium design, powerful triple-lens camera system, and it comes with Pixel-first features like Call Screen, Hold For Me, and Magic Eraser. It even earned our coveted Editor’s Choice badge, which you can read about in our official review here.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Pixel 6 Pro is Google's latest flagship phone that features a Google Tensor chip, a legendary camera system, and the latest version of Android.

Save 20% On All Otterbox Products

In celebration of Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, June 19, Otterbox is hosting a site-wide sale on every product in their store. Save 20% on the latest cases, accessories, gear, and more. U.S. customers can also take advantage of free shipping on orders exceeding $50. This special deal is only valid through Friday, June 10, so get your favorites while you can.

Otterbox Father's Day Sale Otterbox offers a wide variety of cases and accessories for your favorite smart devices.

FALWEDI USB-C Hub For $33.99 ($10 Off)

USB port real estate can be a rare commodity on modern laptops — including the brand new MacBooks Apple unveiled this week — but you can make the most of what you’ve got with the FALWEDI USB-C Hub for $33.99 ($10 off). This hub is packing 10 different ports, including a USB-C port, Ethernet, 4K/30Hz HDMI port, SD card reader, TF card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, VGA port, and three USB 3.0 ports. Basically, it has everything you need to connect all of your devices and then some.

FALWEDI USB-C Hub The FALWEDI USB-C Hub is a versatile accessory with 10 different ports for attaching all of your favorite devices.

HIMI Genuine Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet For $15.29 ($2.70 Off)

While Google and Apple have both pledged to replace your physical wallet with their digital versions, the tried-and-true card carriers of yesteryear aren’t dead yet. Upgrade your setup with this HIMI genuine leather wallet with built-in RFID-blocking technology, now just $15.29 ($2.70 off) at Amazon. It features a smooth leather body that’s soft to the touch, a bifold design with two ID windows, and it’s compact, making it easy to carry around in a pocket, bag, or suitcase.

HIMI Genuine Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet The HIMI Genuine Leather is designed to hold your most precious IDs and cards in a safe RFID-blocking enclosure.

Roku Streambar For $99.99 ($30 Off)

Amp up your living room TV or home theater with the Roku Streambar, now just $99.99 ($30 off) for a limited time. The Roku Streambar is an all-in-one accessory that brings the power of Roku TV and premium audio to your existing television. Enjoy content in up to 4K while watching on your favorite apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, and more, or play music via Spotify or through your Bluetooth-connected phone. This limited-time offer is available through Sunday, June 18, or while supplies last.