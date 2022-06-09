The Vivaldi web browser isn’t just a browser: it added an email client last year as a beta feature. Now the email client is officially exiting beta with today’s 1.0 release.

Vivaldi Mail is a full-featured mail client built into the Vivaldi web browser, available for Mac, Windows, and Linux. It’s similar to apps like Apple Mail and Thunderbird, with a locally-synchronized copy of all your email in a searchable index — in other words, it doesn’t rely on a cloud service with copies of all your messages, which can be a problem with with Newton Mail and some other apps. You can synchronize multiple email accounts (both IMAP and POP3 are supported), search for messages, set signatures, and a lot more.

Play Video

There are a few more unique features in Vivaldi Mail. Navigation and sorting is a core focus, with “sixteen configurable shortcuts for activities such as composing new emails, replying to emails, and more,” all of which are accessible from your keyboard or the HUD-like quick command bar. You can also switch between a three-panel layout that matches Gmail, or a horizontal split design that looks more like Thunderbird and older versions of Microsoft Outlook.

The email client also integrates into Vivaldi Calendar, a calendar client with support for synchronization with cloud accounts, and Vivaldi Feeds, an RSS reader. All those features makes Vivaldi into a one-stop shop for productivity work and web browsing, in the spirit of the old Netscape Communicator and Mozilla Application Suite. Best of all, if you use Vivaldi for web browsing but don’t care about the new stuff, it can all be turned off from a single checkbox in the settings.

Vivaldi Mail seems to be part of a larger resurgence in desktop email applications, even if only by coincidence. Mozilla Thunderbird is working on major updates, thanks to an expanded team and new organization, with an Android version in the works. Microsoft is also starting to test a brand new Outlook app for Windows, but the current version is missing many features.

Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader are rolling out in the desktop versions of the browser (on macOS, Windows, and Linux). The Android and iPhone/iPad versions of Vivaldi are still just regular web browsers, at least for now.