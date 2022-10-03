You can schedule emails on your iPhone using the default Mail app without the need for third-party services. Plus, it works with any email address you want to add to your phone. We’ll show you how to schedule your emails here.

How to Schedule Emails with the Mail App on iPhone

To schedule an email, launch the Mail app and tap the “Compose” button to start writing a new message. Once you’ve added a recipient, subject, and body to the email, you’ll notice the Send button (an upward arrow) turn blue.

To schedule the email, tap and hold the Send button. You’ll see a few options depending on the current time of day.

To manually schedule the message, tap “Send Later…” and enter a date and time manually. Hit “Done” to schedule the message.

You can always tap the send button (without holding) to send the email immediately. And if you accidentally send an email when you meant to schedule it, you can tap the “Undo” option at the bottom of the screen within 10 seconds.

You can customize how long you have to undo sending an email under Settings > Mail. Inside these settings, you can choose between 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds.

Where to Find Your Scheduled Email

Messages that have been scheduled will appear in a separate mailbox in the Mail app. Launch Mail, then look at the top of the screen in the “Mailboxes” view.

If you don’t see a list of mailboxes, you’re probably browsing a specific mailbox. You can use the back arrow in the top-left corner of the screen to get back to the main view.

Here, you should see the “Send Later” mailbox. If you don’t, tap “Edit” in the top-right corner and tap the circle next to the “Send Later” inbox to enable it. Then, tap “Done.” You should now see the mailbox in your list.

You can then tap on the mailbox to see which messages are due to go out and the time they’ll be sent.

You can’t edit a message once it has been scheduled. You’ll have to delete it and schedule a new one. To delete your email, swipe the message to the left and tap “Trash.”

If you select the scheduled email, you can tap “Edit” next to it to change the time the email will be sent.

Warning: Be careful here, as tapping Edit will immediately change the scheduled time to now. That means if you hit “Done” instead of “Cancel,” your email will be sent immediately, with no option to undo it.

Can’t See the Schedule Option?

The ability to schedule email was added to the Mail app in iOS 16. If you don’t see the option, make sure you’ve upgraded to iOS 16 under Settings > General > Software Update. You can check your current software version under Settings > General > About.

Some third-party mail apps also offer this service (including Gmail for iPhone), but make sure you’re in Apple’s stock Mail app if you’re trying to follow the instructions above.

Do you have an iCloud+ subscription? Learn how to use Hide My Email with Apple’s mail app to protect your identity and cut down on spam.

