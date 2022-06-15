Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android all have dedicated Dark and Light Modes now. Chrome OS devices do too, though it’s not as easy to find. We’ll show you how to use Dark Mode on a Chromebook.

At the time of writing in June 2022, Chrome OS does not have an “official” Dark Mode or Light Mode. The default theme is a sort of mix of dark and light elements. However, Google is working on Dark and Light Mode, which we can enable right now with a feature flag.

Warning: This feature is not enabled for everyone for a reason. It may not work correctly and can negatively impact your browser’s performance. Always enable flags at your own risk.

Dark/Light Mode applies to the entire system UI. That means the Shelf (taskbar), app launcher, system tray with Quick Settings toggles, and system apps are affected. At this time, you only get the ability to toggle between the modes manually.

To get started, open Chrome and type chrome://flags in the address bar, and hit enter.

You will now be on a page titled “Experiments” with two columns: “Available” and “Unavailable.” Use the search bar at the top to find a flag titled “Dark/Light Mode of System UI.”

Click the drop-down menu and select “Enabled.”

You’ll be asked to “Restart” your Chromebook to apply the changes.

After your Chromebook boots back up, tap the clock in the Shelf to open the system tray. You’ll see a new toggle for “Dark Theme.” Simply click it to switch between the themes.

That’s all there is to it! You now have Chrome OS with Dark and Light Modes. Eventually, this will become a standard feature on Chromebooks, but for now, you can take advantage of the hidden feature. You can also use the “Night Light” feature to make the screen easier on your eyes.