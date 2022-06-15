Chrome Dark Mode Header 2

Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Android all have dedicated Dark and Light Modes now. Chrome OS devices do too, though it’s not as easy to find. We’ll show you how to use Dark Mode on a Chromebook.

At the time of writing in June 2022, Chrome OS does not have an “official” Dark Mode or Light Mode. The default theme is a sort of mix of dark and light elements. However, Google is working on Dark and Light Mode, which we can enable right now with a feature flag.

Warning: This feature is not enabled for everyone for a reason. It may not work correctly and can negatively impact your browser’s performance. Always enable flags at your own risk.

RELATED: How to Enable Google Chrome Flags to Test Beta Features

Dark/Light Mode applies to the entire system UI. That means the Shelf (taskbar), app launcher, system tray with Quick Settings toggles, and system apps are affected. At this time, you only get the ability to toggle between the modes manually.

Chrome os light and dark theme

To get started, open Chrome and type chrome://flags  in the address bar, and hit enter.

Go the the chrome flags page.

You will now be on a page titled “Experiments” with two columns: “Available” and “Unavailable.” Use the search bar at the top to find a flag titled “Dark/Light Mode of System UI.”

Find the "Dark/Light for System UI" flag.

Click the drop-down menu and select “Enabled.”

Enable the flag.

Advertisement

You’ll be asked to “Restart” your Chromebook to apply the changes.

Reboot device to save Chromebook flag

After your Chromebook boots back up, tap the clock in the Shelf to open the system tray. You’ll see a new toggle for “Dark Theme.” Simply click it to switch between the themes.

Toggle the Dark Theme on or off.

That’s all there is to it! You now have Chrome OS with Dark and Light Modes. Eventually, this will become a standard feature on Chromebooks, but for now, you can take advantage of the hidden feature. You can also use the “Night Light” feature to make the screen easier on your eyes.

The Best Chromebooks of 2022

Best Chromebook Overall
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Amazon

$829.00
 
Best Budget Chromebook
Acer 315 Chromebook
Shop Now
Best Chromebook for Kids
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5
Shop Now
Best Chromebook for Students
Samsung Chromebook 4
Amazon

$128.00
$229.99 Save 44%
Best Touchscreen Chromebook
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
Shop Now
Best 2-in-1 Chromebook
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga
Shop Now

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has been covering consumer technology for over a decade and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »