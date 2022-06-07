As of June 7, 2022, Microsoft has combined Minecraft: Java Edition and Bedrock Edition for PC into a single purchase—and if you already own either one, you’re eligible for a free copy of the other.

What changed? Historically you had the option of purchasing the original version of Minecraft, the Java version, or purchasing the Bedrock for PC Edition. You could purchase both, of course, but you’d be stuck essentially paying twice to have access to the full range of the Minecraft experience on the PC.

Starting today, that’s no longer a problem. Neither edition is going away—editions remain totally independent—but the days of buying one and then realizing you needed the other to, say, play with friends using Bedrock on their console, or similar situations, are behind us.

Here’s how to get your free copy, based on the current status of your Mojang/Microsoft account and any past promotions you may have taken advantage of.

If you own Minecraft: Java Edition and you grabbed a free copy of it during the promotion that ran in early 2020 where Microsoft gave Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition away to anyone who already owned Minecraft: Java Edition, then you’re already rocking both copies. Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition is Bedrock Edition for PC (and was later renamed to reflect that).

Advertisement



If you previously purchased Minecraft: Java Edition or Minecraft: Bedrock PC Edition (possibly Windows 10 Edition at the time of your purchase), then you simply need to log in to your Microsoft account and visit the Microsoft Store listing for Java edition (now that both editions are merged, they’re located at the former listing for the Java edition).

Simply click the “Get” button, located where the “Purchase” button would normally be, to update your account and get both versions. If the button says “Install/Play” instead, you already have both editions and the Microsoft Store updated the status automatically for you.

Do note that if you haven’t migrated your Mojang account to a Microsoft account, you’ll need to do so to take advantage of this deal. (And, for that matter, to keep playing Minecraft as the migration is now mandatory.)

After visiting the Microsft Store and, if necessary, migrating your account, you’ll now have access to both Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock PC Edition in the same unified launcher. And hey, if you really want finish the stable of games in the Minecraft launcher you could always buy Minecraft Dungeons—a fun separate Minecraft-themed dungeon crawler with big Baby’s First Diablo vibes.