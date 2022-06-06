Apple’s iPadOS 16 is getting a big, important new feature. It’s something many iPad users have been begging for for years now. Yes, it’s finally here: The Weather app is now on iPad. It only took 15 years!

The Weather app on iPad is basically what you’d expect. It’s a nice big, full-screen weather app—a larger version of the same Weather app you’ll find on iPhone. It’s basic, but again—it did take 15 years since the app appeared on iPhone with iOS 1.

Now, when you tap the Weather widget on your iPad’s home screen, you’ll (presumably) go to the app rather than go to a weather website in Safari. That’s another big improvement to the iPad experience.

Of course, there’s yet another missing app that people have been waiting for, and it’s not here yet: There’s still no Calculator app on iPad. At the time of writing, Apple hadn’t yet finished its WWDC 2022 keynote, however: Maybe the Calculator app for iPad will be the “one more thing” at the end?

The Calculator app will arrive with iPadOS 16, expected for release later in 2022.

It’s not the only new Weather-related feature, either: The new iPhone lock screen features in iOS 16 will let you see a full-screen weather forecast on your lock screen, too.