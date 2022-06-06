Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the first M1 chip back in 2020, and now a new model is on the way with an Apple M2 chip.

The upgraded MacBook Pro doesn’t look significantly different than the previous M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro. It doesn’t have the large notch found on the 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro, and the much-contested Touch Bar is apparently sticking around.

The M2 chip gives it an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, with up to 24GB of unified memory (shared across the operating system and graphics), and up to 2GB of internal SSD storage. Apple says image processing is 39% faster than the previous M1-powered MacBook Pro, and a whopping 340% faster than the older Intel Core i7 MacBook Pro. There’s also Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt support, “studio-quality” microphones, and an estimated 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and it will be available for purchase starting in July.