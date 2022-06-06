Apple announced a new MacBook Air with its new M2 chip at WWDC 2022. The new MacBook Air is even lighter and faster and fixes some of the main complaints about Apple’s line of MacBooks. Here’s what’s new.

Apple says its M2 MacBook Air delivers the same battery life as the previous MacBook Air—Apple says up to 18 hours of video playback—but it features an improved Liquid Retina screen that’s 25% brighter than before.

The M2 chip is even faster than the M1: We haven’t seen third-party benchmarks yet, of course, but Apple promises 38% faster video editing performance.

It’s even smaller and lighter than before at 11.3 mm in thickness and 2.7 lbs in weight. The new unibody design is 20% smaller in total volume. However, it still doesn’t have a fan.

The MacBook Air still features an audio jack and Touch ID security on its full-height function row.

Beyond the usual upgrades, there are some big improvements that address common complaints about the MacBook Air. Apple’s beloved MagSafe, which connects the MacBook’s charging cable magnetically so tripping over it won’t send your laptop flying across the room, makes a return.

On top of that, Apple has added an improved webcam with 1080p resolution. It’s been a while since Apple has upgraded its MacBook webcams, and their low quality was a common complaint. It does have a notch, but there’s no Touch ID.

It’s an incredible machine and should be an excellent upgrade over the M1 MacBook Air, which we were already huge fans of. It’s available in four colors: Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight.

The new M2 MacBook Air starts at $1199 and will be available starting in July 2022. Apple will continue selling the M1 MacBook Air at $999. It will be available on Apple’s Store and at other retailers.