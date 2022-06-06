The Apple Watch is more smartwatch than fitness tracker, but Apple continues to blur that line with watchOS 9. The Workout app is getting the ability to measure your running form, heart rate zones, and new workout types to track.

Runners love tracking their performance and getting deep into their metrics. The Workout app with watchOS 9 adds new running metrics, including things like running form, ground contact time, and stride length.

Heart rate zones is another new feature that runners and other fitness users can take advantage of. Heart rate zones allow you to see how intense your workout was and you can use it to stay in desired intensity zones during your workout.

Workouts also gain the ability to see intervals, splits, and elevation. There’s also a new triathlon mode that can switch between cycling, swimming, and running all in the same workout.

Beyond workouts, watchOS 9 has more health features in tow. You’ll be able to add your medications and get reminders for when to take them. This will be integrated with the Apple Health app. And for sleep tracking, the Apple Watch will be able to display Awake/REM/Core/Deep sleep zones and sync with the Health app as well.

The Apple Watch has always had a deep focus on fitness, health, and wellbeing. Apple is only pushing that even more with watchOS 9, coming later in 2022.