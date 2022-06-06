Apple was rumored to be working on a lock screen revamp for iOS 16 on the iPhone, and now that has just been confirmed at WWDC.

Apple revealed a suite of new lock screen features for iOS 16 at WWDC, mostly focused on customization. You’ll be able to switch between different styles, with a few different options to choose from for fonts and colors. Notifications have also been moved to the bottom of the screen, where alerts are easier to reach on iPhone models with larger screens.

Even better, you’ll be able to add widgets to the lock screen, and app developers can customize the look of their apps’ widgets to fit in better with the lock screen. Apple will also have a built-in collection of pre-made lock screen styles, if you want a fun look without tweaking everything yourself.

You’ll be able to try these improvements in the upcoming iOS 16 update.