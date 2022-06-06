Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has been a hot item for Android enthusiasts — ranking as the fastest selling Pixel phone of all time — and you can get one for its lowest price ever. Drop what you’re doing and pick up a new Pixel 6 Pro for just $799 ($100 off) over at Amazon.

We called the Pixel 6 Pro “imperfectly perfect” when we reviewed it in December 2021. There’s no doubt it’s a premium device that feels absolutely luxurious when held in the hand.

Then there’s that incredible camera system that has become the stuff of legend in the Pixel lineup. The Pixel 6 Pro comes with 50 MP wide, 48 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide lenses, all powered by Google’s fantastic computational photography software.

It’s also packing exclusive Pixel features, like Call Screen, Hold For Me, and Magic Eraser. And if those don’t do it for you, the 6 Pro receives Pixel Feature Drops every three months.

As for Pixel 6 Pro’s imperfections, these are hardly reasons to shy away. The phone is a bit slippery, which can be resolved with a case. The curved display is a little on the tall side, a non-problem if you like tall phones or have big hands. Then the pricing is a bit dubious, though it doesn’t matter all that much when you can shave off a full $100.

All in all, we gave the Pixel 6 Pro an 8/10 score, and we even slapped an Editor’s Choice badge on it, making it one of our favorite phones you can buy today.