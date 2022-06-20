Most things you can do on an iPhone you can do with an Android phone. One big exception is iMessage. Can you be a blue bubble with an Android phone? What about a Windows PC? Yes, you can.

How is that possible? Since Apple refuses to relinquish its grip on iPhone users’ phone numbers, people have been trying to make iMessage work on Android for a long time. The big breakthrough came when Apple brought iMessage to the Mac. Therein lies the key to getting this working.

RELATED: Dear Android Users, iMessage Is Better Than You Think

What You’ll Need

Before we get your hopes up too much, you should know there are some pretty big catches. First, and most importantly, you will need a macOS device or a macOS virtual machine—though it is highly recommended to do this with actual Apple hardware.

That device will need to be on Mac OS X El Capitan (released in 2015) or newer, but you’ll want to take a minute to decide which version will best suit your needs. Certain features of iMessage are not supported through the software we’ll be using with some versions of macOS (more on that later).

We’ll be using an open-source tool called BlueBubbles. AirMessage is another popular solution, but we think BlueBubbles has a few advantages. It’s self-hosted so you’re not reliant on servers run by other people. BlueBubbles is community-driven and has desktop apps for Windows and Linux, a web app, and tons of personalization features.

Advertisement



As mentioned, certain BlueBubbles features are not available on all macOS versions. Check out the table below to see which version best fits your needs.