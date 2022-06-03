System76 has been selling some of the best Linux laptops for years, but now the company is teaming up with HP to sell the ‘HP Dev One’ — a laptop built for developers with System76’s custom flavor of Linux.

System76 has plenty of its own laptops and desktops, and in 2017, it started developing its own variant of Ubuntu Linux called Pop!_OS. Pop is now a popular Linux distribution in its own right, with a customized desktop interface and additional built-in drivers, and the OS can be installed on third-party PCs. However, the only computers that shipped with Pop were from System76 itself… until now.

HP has started accepting pre-orders for the HP Dev One, a new laptop primarily aimed at development work. It appears to be a slightly-customized version of the HP EliteBook 845 G8, with an 8-core/16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U processor, a 14-inch LED screen (without touch), a glass touchpad, a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage, 16GB RAM, and a 720p camera. That amount of RAM might be too little for some development work, but System76 confirmed that the SSD, Wi-Fi card, and RAM can be easily replaced or upgraded.

There are also plenty of ports on the laptop, including two 10Gbps USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and HDMI 2.0. You can either use USB Type-C to charge the laptop, or the proprietary power connector with the included 65W AC wall adapter. There’s also Wi-Fi 5 (not 6 or 6e, sadly) and Bluetooth 5 for wireless connectivity.

The main selling point is that it ships with Pop!_OS Linux installed by default, instead of Microsoft Windows. It’s usually not too difficult to install a Linux distribution on any PC, but that usually means you’re on your own for technical problems. The HP Dev One has “HP Support integrated into Pop!_OS,” and expert technical support is available if you need it. HP also removed the logo from the Windows key in favor of a generic “super” label.

The HP Dev One is available for $1,099 from the official store. It’s only sold in the United States, and there’s only one hardware configuration offered.