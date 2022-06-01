Amazon-owned Ring sells some of the most popular video doorbells, and the Ring Protect Basic subscription offers video storage in the cloud and other features. Now prices for the subscription are going up.

Amazon is increasing the cloud-based video storage in the Ring Protect Basic plan from 60 days to 120 days, while bulk video downloads will be increased from 20 to 50 videos. Amazon is also planning to bring sound detection (e.g. broken glass) and custom event alerts to the Ring Protect Basic.

Unfortunately, the added features also justify a higher price tag (or the other way around). Monthly pricing for Ring Protect Basic in the United States is increasing from $3 per month to $3.99/mo, while yearly billing is going from $30 per year to $39.99/yr. The pricing changes in some other countries is even more drastic, with yearly pricing in the United Kingdom jumping from £24.99/yr to £34.99/yr — an increase of 40%.

The increase is only $1/mo or $10/yr, but each Basic subscription only covers one camera, so that change is multiplied by however many Ring cameras someone owns. Ring also offers a Plus subscription for $10/mo or $100/yr that supports multiple cameras for one fixed price.

Needless to say, the changes to Ring Protect aren’t going over well with buyers, especially after pricing was increased on Ring’s other plans last year.

