Typing things out on an iPhone keyboard can be tiresome, but it doesn’t have to be that way for everything. You can make custom text shortcuts to automatically be replaced with longer words or phrases. It’s a super handy feature.

There’s a lot you can do with the iPhone’s “Text Replacement” feature. One example is included on every iPhone by default—“omw” is automatically replaced with “On my way!”. You can use that same idea for anything. All you need is a shortcut and a phrase to go with it. We’ll show you how.

Note: The Text Replacement feature only works with the default iPhone keyboard, not third-party keyboards from the App Store.

First, open the Settings app on your iPhone (this is also available on iPad).

Go to the “General” section.

Select the “Keyboard” settings.

Now go to “Text Replacement.”

Tap the “+” icon in the top-right corner.

Now you need to enter a “Phrase” and a “Shortcut”—the Phrase will replace the Shortcut. Tap “Save” when you’re done.

Now you’re ready to use it! Simply type the shortcut and you’ll see the full phrase appear above the keyboard. You can tap the phrase to insert it or continue typing by tapping the spacebar or return and it will automatically be inserted.

This is a great time-saving feature for typing out longer phrases. One handy tip is to use your street name as a shortcut for your entire address. Your imagination is the only limit, so go forth and make some shortcuts!

