Welcome to the first day of June! To kick off the new month, we’ve assembled an awesome array of deals for your buying pleasure. Enjoy savings on Apple Watch Series 7, Microsoft Surface Duo 2, an Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, our Editor’s Choice UGREEN HiTune T3 Earbuds, and one of our favorite Amazon Fire TV televisions of 2022. Continue on for details!

Apple Watch Series 7 Starting at $329 ($70 Off)

If you missed out on last month’s Apple Watch Series 7 offer, you’re in luck, because it’s back with the 41mm model priced at $329 ($70 off) and the 45mm version going for $359 ($70 off). Both watches come with the same array of features, including always-on displays, fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring with ECG and oxygen capabilities, and water resistance up to 50 meters. You can grab your preferred size and color Series 7 Apple Watch at the links below.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 For $1,099.99 ($500 off)

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 ushered in quite a few improvements when compared to the original, and now it can be yours at an all-time-low price of $1,099.99 ($500 off). This uniquely foldable smartphone features two individual displays with drag-and-drop capabilities, enhanced multitasking for watching entertainment or getting work done on the go, the latest 5G connectivity, and you can even jot down notes or sketch out drawings with the Surface Slim Pen 2 stylus (sold separately).

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 The Surface Duo 2 is the second iteration of Microsoft's folding dual-display smartphone.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router For $71 ($18 Off)

Also making its second appearance in our How-To Geek Deals series, Amazon’s eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router returns at an even steeper discount, starting at $71 ($18 off) for a single router. As the name implies, the eero 6 provides the fastest Wi-Fi 6 coverage across a 1,500 square-foot space. It uses proprietary technology to boost stability, even in dead zones. For even better coverage in your home or office, Amazon’s running additional sales on an eero 6 router with extender for $111 ($28 off), router with two extenders for $159 ($40 off), and a triple pack of routers for $199 ($50 off), all of which you can get at the links below.

UGREEN HiTune T3 Earbuds For $27.99 ($8 Off)

We don’t slap the Editor’s Choice badge on just any product, so when we say the UGREEN HiTune T3 earbuds — now priced at just $27.99 ($8 off) — earned the honor fair and square, we mean it. These truly wireless buds come packed with the kinds of features you’d expect from a more premium pair of buds, like active noise cancellation, 10mm drivers with deep bass, and an IPX5 waterproof rating. Not to mention, they’re really comfy to use! The only catch is that this deal is available as a limited-time lightning offer, and it could end at any moment.

UGREEN HiTune T3 Earbuds The UGREEN HiTune T3 are a pair of truly wireless earbuds with noise cancellation, bass boost, and water resistance.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV For $299.99 ($170 Off)

One of our favorite Amazon Fire TV televisions of the year is on sale this week. When you pick up the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV for its lowest-ever price of $299.99 ($170 off), you get a gorgeous 50-inch Ultra HD display with a native contrast ratio and low input lag that’s great for gaming. You also get a Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote that lets you find apps, movies, and TV shows with simple voice commands. You can even take advantage of a growing list of Alexa skills that will expand your TV’s capabilities over time.