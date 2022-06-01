Apple holds a Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) every year, and WWDC 2022 is quickly approaching. Here’s how to watch it, and what Apple might reveal.

When is WWDC 2022?

WWDC officially starts with the Apple Keynote on June 6 at 10 AM Pacific Time, or 1 PM Eastern Time (time zone conversion). Apple will also have a ‘Platforms State of the Union’ presentation at 1 PM Pacific Time, or 4 PM Eastern Time (more time zones). Nearly everything will be discussed during the main keynote, while the State of the Union will mostly just cover development-related announcements.

How to Watch WWDC 2022 Live

Just like in previous years, there are a few official options for watching WWDC 2022. You can watch it from the Apple Events page, or through the company’s YouTube channel. The YouTube version is available below, and if you open it on YouTube directly, you can click the ‘Set reminder’ button to receive a notification from YouTube when the stream starts.

Play Video

Apple will also broadcast the livestream in the Apple Developer app for iPhone and iPad (you don’t need to be a registered developer to watch the stream), and the TV app on Apple TV. YouTube is probably the easiest way to watch the event, though.

What to Expect

Apple rarely reveals new hardware at WWDC, so for the moment, all we’re expecting the company to reveal at WWDC 2022 is a wave of software updates. That likely includes iOS and iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9. Even though new devices probably won’t be revealed at WWDC, the software features might give us a hint of what’s in the pipeline.

Bloomberg reports that iOS/iPadOS 16 will be a “fairly significant upgrade,” with improvements to notifications, multitasking on the iPad, and the Messages and Health apps. The lock screen will reportedly be overhauled with widget-like wallpapers and an always-on mode. Android devices have offered always-on modes for years, which only power a few pixels on the screen to show the clock and other information, but it has never been available on the iPhone.

The same report mentions that Apple TV will receive more smart home features, while the next macOS update could have a new System Preferences that will more closely resemble the Settings app on iPhone and iPad. Trademark filings indicate macOS 13 might have the name ‘Mammoth,’ possibly based on Mammoth Lakes, California (all recent Mac updates are named after landmarks or regions in California).

Even though the focus will almost certainly be on software, there is a small chance we could see some new hardware. Apple has been working on a new MacBook Air with an M2 chipset, which could make an appearance at WWDC. The company is also reportedly making progress on an AR/VR glasses, but it’s not expected to show up at the event.